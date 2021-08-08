Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 4,167,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

