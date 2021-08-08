NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.51-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.57 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.08. 320,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

