WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 to $1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34.

WRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.82.

WRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,335,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

