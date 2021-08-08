MixMarvel Hits Market Cap of $18.65 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market cap of $18.65 million and approximately $724,620.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.88 or 0.00817619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00098318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039491 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,156,872 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

