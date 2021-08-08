$350.03 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to report $350.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $357.30 million. SLM posted sales of $364.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 3,692,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

