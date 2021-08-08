Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) PT at $124.00

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.55. Herc has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

