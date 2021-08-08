DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS.

XRAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 1,743,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

