DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-$2.900 EPS.
XRAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 1,743,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.75.
In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.