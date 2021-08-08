$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.73 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.17 billion to $27.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.75 billion to $28.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.19.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.44. 2,155,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.41. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

