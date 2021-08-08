Horizon Protocol Market Cap Achieves $6.82 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $185,594.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00124635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00148437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.67 or 1.00084366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00782435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

