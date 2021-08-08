Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of WIRE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,789. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8,917.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

