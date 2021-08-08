Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 370,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.41 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $56.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

