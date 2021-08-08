Zacks: Analysts Expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $13.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $12.77 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.50 million, with estimates ranging from $52.89 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 25,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

