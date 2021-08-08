Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Momo stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,563. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Momo has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Momo in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momo by 209.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

