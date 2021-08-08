YIELD App 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $480,682.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $44.87 million and approximately $480,682.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.00816256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039583 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 122,508,581 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.