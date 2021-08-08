iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,820,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,127. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICAD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

