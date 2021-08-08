Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74 to $0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. Lexington Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.770 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,084,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,204. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

