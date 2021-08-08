Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.87. 230,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

