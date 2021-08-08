El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,528. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $674.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.56.

LOCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

