3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 66.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. 1,116,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. 3M has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

