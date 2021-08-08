Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,266. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

