Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a market capitalization of $215,496.39 and $389.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

