Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,762. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $570.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

