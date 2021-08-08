Zacks: Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.63). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 79,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,762. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $570.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $631,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.