Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

LDOS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 598,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.