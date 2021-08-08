Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Leidos reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.38. 598,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.83. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

