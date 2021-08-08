SafeCoin Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1,666.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,927.47 or 1.00117397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.01058609 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.66 or 0.00338830 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.00370296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006420 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00069040 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

