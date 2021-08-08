$84.17 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will post $84.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.02 million to $88.33 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $31.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. 776,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

