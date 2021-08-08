$50.42 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce $50.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.32 million and the highest is $50.55 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $43.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $201.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $202.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $224.96 million, with estimates ranging from $223.27 million to $227.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

