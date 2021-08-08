Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

