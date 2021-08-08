Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,256,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.