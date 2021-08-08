Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKAYY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

TKAYY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.