Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

