SmartCash Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $388,379.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $388,379.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,219.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.57 or 0.06826320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $564.37 or 0.01276302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00339615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00130099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00598074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.07 or 0.00332597 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00281026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SMARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.