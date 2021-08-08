Sun (New) (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $120.66 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $120.66 million and approximately $8.38 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001783 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

