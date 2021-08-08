Crypto Sports Hits One Day Volume of $112.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $481,267.79 and $112.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

