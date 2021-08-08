Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,576 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after buying an additional 500,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $580.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $632.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

