EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $957-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.24 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $512.00.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $598.02. 321,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.50. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $291.51 and a 12 month high of $601.80.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.