MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $274,954.41

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $274,954.41 and approximately $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00028130 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 422,749,951 coins and its circulating supply is 145,448,023 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

