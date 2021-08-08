LGCY Network Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $63.70 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

