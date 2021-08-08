HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $6.78 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $37,913.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

