Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Horst Baier purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $24,232,775 in the last 90 days.

WTB stock traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,198 ($41.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,752. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 36.28 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,146.07.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

