Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $516.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post sales of $516.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.00 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.36. 4,167,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,160. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.01. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

