Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.28. 6,067,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,438. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

