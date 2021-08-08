Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.96. 2,617,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,272. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

