ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.1-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.24 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.580-$0.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11. ZIX has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. ZIX’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

