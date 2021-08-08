Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ITI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 123,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,690. The stock has a market cap of $264.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

