Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.47-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-7.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.470-$4.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.69.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.88. 1,282,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

