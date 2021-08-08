Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,141 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.63. 1,789,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,634. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $443.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

