Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $28.30

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The RealReal stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,188 shares of company stock worth $2,649,191. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 90,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after buying an additional 451,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $4,973,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.