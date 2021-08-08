Brokerages Set SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) PT at C$15.55

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

SIL stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.43. The company had a trading volume of 383,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,453. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.86. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

