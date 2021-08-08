Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,400,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848,941. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.